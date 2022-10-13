Welcome Aboard The Learning Jet!
The Learning Jet is the first nonprofit organization of its kind in the nation. Our mission is to spark students' interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) by exposing them to fun, engaging, and practical aviation education programs and activities.
The Learning Jet is a renovated Boeing 727-200 cargo jet transformed into a classroom for education and community organizations. Our unique, hands-on program helps students succeed in school and creates an aviation workforce pipeline so our region is prepared to meet the transportation challenges of the future.
Program Goals and Objectives:
Increase student proficiency in STEM subjects, with an emphasis on girls and underrepresented students
Enhance the teaching of STEM subjects in Minnesota PreK-12 schools
Provide students with a learning experience that connects STEM subjects to exciting, real-world applications
Foster development of confidence in students’ ability to succeed in STEM subjects
Introduce students to the many different careers available in transportation industries, with a special emphasis on providing women and minority role models
Build the capacity of Minnesota schoolteachers to implement transportation lessons and activities in their classrooms
Assist local colleges with practical hands-on experience working on a large aircraft
1st Responder Camp 1
June 23-27, 2025
(Full)
1st Responder Camp 2
July 7-11, 2025
Applications are now being accepted until May 16, 2025
Download and Complete the form
1st Responder Camp 2022
"We had such an amazing time at The Learning Jet, we have to do it again this summer!"