top of page

Welcome Aboard The Learning Jet!

The Learning Jet is the first nonprofit organization of its kind in the nation. Our mission is to spark students' interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) by exposing them to fun, engaging, and practical aviation education programs and activities.

STPPic_edited.jpg
Home: Welcome

About Us

We Are a One-Of-A-Kind STEM Experience

The Learning Jet is a renovated Boeing 727-200 cargo jet transformed into a classroom for education and community organizations. Our unique, hands-on program helps students succeed in school and creates an aviation workforce pipeline so our region is prepared to meet the transportation challenges of the future.

Program Goals and Objectives:

  • Increase student proficiency in STEM subjects, with an emphasis on girls and underrepresented students

  • Enhance the teaching of STEM subjects in Minnesota PreK-12 schools

  • Provide students with a learning experience that connects STEM subjects to exciting, real-world applications

  • Foster development of confidence in students’ ability to succeed in STEM subjects

  • Introduce students to the many different careers available in transportation industries, with a special emphasis on providing women and minority role models

  • Build the capacity of Minnesota schoolteachers to implement transportation lessons and activities in their classrooms

  • Assist local colleges with practical hands-on experience working on a large aircraft

jea-0025-aerials1.webp
Picture3.jpg

The Learning Jet
presents

1st Responder Camp 1
June 23-27, 2025
(Full)​

1st Responder Camp 2
July 7-11, 2025
 

Applications are now being accepted until May 16, 2025

Download and Complete the form

_M150844_edited.jpg

What We Do

_M150066.JPG

Field Trips and Youth Programs

Flexible Full and Half-Day Program Options

MCTC3.jpg

Private Events

Rent Our Hangar and Plane for Meetings and Events

1st Responder Camp 2022

Highlights

9-16-22_ACI-STP_ACI World Environmental Committee Tour_fullsize-2684.jpg

Airport Council International's World Environment Committee Tours The Learning Jet 

9/28/2022

merlin_68161685.jpg

Star Tribune: First Responder Camp seeks to inspire St. Paul teens

7/19/2022

First Responder Camp seeks to inspire St. Paul teens | Star Tribune

Security Team Member

WCCO: First responders camp teaches metro teens ins and outs of rescues 

7/19/2022

https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/first-responders-camp-teaches-metro-teens-ins-and-outs-of-rescues/

"We had such an amazing time at The Learning Jet, we have to do it again this summer!"

D. Richards, New Horizons Academy

All Videos
Watch Now
bottom of page